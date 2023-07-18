Aditya Birla ARC leads race to buy Anil Ambani firm Vidarbha's debt

Aditya Birla Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, is leading the race for acquisition of debt of Vidarbha Industries Power, a bankrupt company owned by Anil Ambani's Reliance Power.

Apart from Aditya Birla ARC, Rare ARC, Reliance ARC and Asset Reconstruction Company India (Arcil) have also submitted their expressions of interest (EoI) and bids to the lenders under the Swiss Challenge formula. In the earlier round, CFM ARC had made an offer of Rs 1,220 crore to the lenders while Reliance Power and Varde had made an joint offer of Rs 1,260 crore.



The offers made by the ARCs under the Swiss Challenge which ended on Monday could not be verified but a source said the offers could touch around Rs 2,000 crore. The Hinduja group has emerged as the winner of Reliance Capital which owns Reliance ARC.

An email sent to Aditya Birla ARC did not elicit any response. Aditya Birla ARC is a joint venture between ABCL and Varde Partners of the US.



Vidarbha Industries Power had defaulted on loans to a consortium of lenders including Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra. The principal outstanding debt of the company held by the lenders amounts to Rs 2,569 crores and with interest, its outstandings have gone up to Rs 3,600 crore.

The company operates a 600 mw coal-based power plant in Nagpur. One of the lenders of VIPL has filed an application under the provisions of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, in January 2020, seeking debt resolution of VIPL. The matter is still pending for consideration by the National Company law Tribunal (NCLT). VIPL was been pursuing debt resolution with its lenders outside the corporate insolvency resolution process but it could not come to a conclusion.



But the bankruptcy proceedings impacted the company’s operations as the entire capacity of the Butibori power plant (600 MW) remained non-operational since January 2019 due to protracted delays in issuing regulatory orders and lack of fuel supply for one of the units. Subsequently, there has not been any income from the sale of power, which has impacted the company’s accruals and has resulted in continuing delays in its debt servicing obligations.

The company’s electricity offtaker, Adani Electricity, has issued a termination letter for the power purchase agreement to VIPL in April 2019 citing below-threshold availability in certain years. The company had challenged the validity and legality of the termination letter, but received unfavourable rulings from the MERC and APTEL and currently, the matter is pending at the Supreme Court.