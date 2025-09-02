Home / Companies / News / ICRA downgrades SATYA Microcapital to 'BBB', outlook revised to 'Negative'

ICRA downgrades SATYA Microcapital to 'BBB', outlook revised to 'Negative'

ICRA has downgraded SATYA Microcapital's ratings to BBB with a negative outlook, citing rising NPAs, weak collections, high credit costs and limited capital buffers

SATYA Microcapital
SATYA has established a track record with a diversified geographical presence. (Photo: Company Website)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 8:48 PM IST
Rating agency Icra has downgraded SATYA Micro Capital’s (SML’s) debt and debentures to “BBB” from “BBB+” and revised the outlook to “Negative” from “Stable.”
 
The micro-lender’s capital adequacy ratio (standalone) declined to 15.2 per cent in June from 22.7 per cent as of March 31, bringing it close to the regulatory minimum of 15 per cent. While SML plans to raise ₹300 crore through a rights issue this month to stay above the regulatory threshold, Icra said this might not be enough given the expected credit costs and modest provisioning. The company would need to raise additional capital to maintain adequate buffers above regulatory requirements, the agency added.
 
Asset quality has deteriorated sharply, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 4.8 per cent in June from 1.2 per cent in March. SML also reported a consolidated net loss of ₹249 crore in Q1FY26, compared with a loss of ₹51 crore in FY2025, due to higher credit costs and weak operating efficiency.
 
Collection efficiency weakened to about 83 per cent in Q1FY26 from around 93 per cent in Q4FY25 amid the stress in the microfinance industry and stricter lending norms. Provisions on NPAs remained relatively low at 51 per cent as of June, compared with 65 per cent in March, despite sector-wide stress.
 
SML has built a track record with a fairly diversified geographical presence. However, its consolidated assets under management (AUM) fell to ₹4,743 crore in June from ₹4,971 crore in March and ₹6,139 crore in March 2024.
 
On-balance sheet liquidity remains modest, at 4.8 per cent of total standalone assets as of June. Icra said it is crucial for SML to secure commensurate funding to strengthen its liquidity profile.

Topics :ICRAMicrofinancerights issue

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

