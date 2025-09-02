Home / Companies / News / CCI approves SMBC's 20% stake purchase in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion

CCI approves SMBC's 20% stake purchase in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion

SMBC in May had inked a deal to take a 20% stake in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion, making it the largest cross-border merger and acquisition deal in India's financial sector

Yes Bank
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
India's competition regulator said on Tuesday it had approved Japanese company Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's stake purchase in Indian lender Yes Bank.

SMBC in May had inked a deal to take a 20% stake in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion, making it the largest cross-border merger and acquisition deal in India's financial sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :YES BankBanksfinance sector

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

