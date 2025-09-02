ACME Solar Holdings seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to ₹3,000 crore

ACME Solar Holdings will seek approval of shareholders to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of securities.

According to a notice for the annual general meeting scheduled on September 29, 2025, the company proposes to raise capital of up to an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches, by way of one or more private offerings, and/or qualified institutions placement of, and/ or further public offer and/or any other permitted modes.

The proposed special resolution seeks to confer upon the board the absolute discretion to issue securities in one or more tranches, determine the terms of the aforementioned issuance of securities, including the exact price, proportion and timing of such issuance, based on analysis of the specific requirements.