Home / Companies / News / ACME Solar Holdings seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to ₹3,000 crore

ACME Solar Holdings seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to ₹3,000 crore

The company is a pure play renewable energy producer in India with a diversified portfolio comprising solar, wind, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects

Solar industry, solar sector, China's solar industry
It has an operational capacity of 2,540 MW and an under-construction capacity of 4,430 MW at the end of the financial year 2024-25. Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ACME Solar Holdings will seek approval of shareholders to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of securities.

According to a notice for the annual general meeting scheduled on September 29, 2025, the company proposes to raise capital of up to an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches, by way of one or more private offerings, and/or qualified institutions placement of, and/ or further public offer and/or any other permitted modes.

The proposed special resolution seeks to confer upon the board the absolute discretion to issue securities in one or more tranches, determine the terms of the aforementioned issuance of securities, including the exact price, proportion and timing of such issuance, based on analysis of the specific requirements.

The company is a pure play renewable energy producer in India with a diversified portfolio comprising solar, wind, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects.

It has an operational capacity of 2,540 MW and an under-construction capacity of 4,430 MW at the end of the financial year 2024-25.

Since March 31, 2025, the company has won a bid for 550 MWh of standalone BESS (battery energy storage system) project and has commissioned 350 MW of renewable energy capacity, taking the total operational capacity to 2,890 MW.

The company is targeting a contracted capacity portfolio of 10 GW by 2030. PTI KKS 1.0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CCI approves SMBC's 20% stake purchase in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion

TCS announces 4.5-7% salary hikes, double-digit for top performers

TCS extends partnership with Tryg in 7-year deal worth $640 million

Trouble brews at Nestle: CEO's ouster raises questions on what's next

Japanese shipping major MOL in talks with govt to build ships in India

Topics :ACME Solar Holdingssolar energy

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story