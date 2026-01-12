Home / Companies / News / IHCL gets India's 1st sound mark registration in hospitality for Taj brand

IHCL gets India's 1st sound mark registration in hospitality for Taj brand

The registration legally protects the marquee brand Taj's distinctive sonic identity as a trademark, recognising sound as a core brand asset

IHCL Q1 results 2025, Indian Hotels Company performance, hotel stock India, Taj hotels revenue growth, hospitality sector India, MICE demand India, hotel room rates FY26, IHCL expansion plans, tourism sector trends, IHCL stock valuation
This sound mark registration reinforces our position as a pioneer in brand protection.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 2:33 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday said it has secured trademark registration for the 'Taj' sonic sound, the first sound mark registration for a brand in the country's hospitality sector.

The registration legally protects the marquee brand Taj's distinctive sonic identity as a trademark, recognising sound as a core brand asset, India's largest hospitality firm, IHCL, stated.

In an increasingly experience-driven marketplace, sonic branding plays a powerful role in shaping emotional memory and deepening consumer recall beyond visual cues.

As hospitality brands expand into immersive, multi-sensory experiences, sound has emerged as a critical touchpoint for building trust, familiarity, and emotional resonance.

Rajendra Misra, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, IHCL, said, "Being recognised as the world's strongest hotel brand carries with it the responsibility to lead all facets, including how brand equity is protected.

This sound mark registration reinforces our position as a pioneer in brand protection, reflecting a forward-looking approach to intellectual property that aligns with the evolving ways in which guests engage with and connect with our brands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance says cell-making plans remain on track, denies pause report

Maruti joins hands with IOCL for service facilities at fuel retail outlets

Anarock enters project management services vertical, hires 550 people

Maruti Suzuki to set up manufacturing plant in Guj; ₹4,960 cr plan okayed

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Anup Kumar Saha as whole-time director

Topics :Tata groupIndian Hotels CompanyTaj Hotel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story