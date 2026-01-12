IHCL gets India's 1st sound mark registration in hospitality for Taj brand

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday said it has secured trademark registration for the 'Taj' sonic sound, the first sound mark registration for a brand in the country's hospitality sector.

The registration legally protects the marquee brand Taj's distinctive sonic identity as a trademark, recognising sound as a core brand asset, India's largest hospitality firm, IHCL, stated.

In an increasingly experience-driven marketplace, sonic branding plays a powerful role in shaping emotional memory and deepening consumer recall beyond visual cues.

As hospitality brands expand into immersive, multi-sensory experiences, sound has emerged as a critical touchpoint for building trust, familiarity, and emotional resonance.