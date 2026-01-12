Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Anup Kumar Saha as whole-time director

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday said Anup Kumar Saha, formerly with Bajaj Finance, has been appointed whole-time director and will be part of the senior management, effective January 12. The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.

Saha will oversee consumer banking, marketing and data analytics functions, reinforcing Kotak’s leadership depth and driving customer-centric transformation, digital innovation and data-led strategies, the bank said in a release.

Saha most recently served as managing director at Bajaj Finance, where over eight years he played a pivotal role in transforming the company into one of India’s leading and most profitable non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in consumer finance. He succeeded Rajeev Jain as managing director of Bajaj Finance on April 1, 2025.

However, four months into the role, Saha resigned citing personal reasons. Prior to becoming managing director, he was deputy managing director at Bajaj Finance. His term was slated to end in March 2028. Saha joined Bajaj Finance in 2017. During his tenure, he led business transformation initiatives, digital innovation and customer-focused strategies, helping expand the customer base to 100 million and diversify the product portfolio. Earlier, Saha spent 14 years at ICICI Bank in senior leadership roles, building deep expertise in consumer and retail banking, data analytics and digital transformation. Commenting on the appointment, Ashok Vaswani, managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said it underscored the bank’s commitment to building a market-leading financial services business and a strong bench of experienced leaders.