Home / Companies / News / Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Anup Kumar Saha as whole-time director

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Anup Kumar Saha as whole-time director

He will oversee consumer banking, marketing and data analytics at the bank

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday said Anup Kumar Saha has been appointed whole-time director. (Photo: Reuters)
Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:08 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday said Anup Kumar Saha, formerly with Bajaj Finance, has been appointed whole-time director and will be part of the senior management, effective January 12. The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.
 
Saha will oversee consumer banking, marketing and data analytics functions, reinforcing Kotak’s leadership depth and driving customer-centric transformation, digital innovation and data-led strategies, the bank said in a release.
 
Saha most recently served as managing director at Bajaj Finance, where over eight years he played a pivotal role in transforming the company into one of India’s leading and most profitable non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in consumer finance. He succeeded Rajeev Jain as managing director of Bajaj Finance on April 1, 2025.
 
However, four months into the role, Saha resigned citing personal reasons. Prior to becoming managing director, he was deputy managing director at Bajaj Finance. His term was slated to end in March 2028. Saha joined Bajaj Finance in 2017.
 
During his tenure, he led business transformation initiatives, digital innovation and customer-focused strategies, helping expand the customer base to 100 million and diversify the product portfolio.
 
Earlier, Saha spent 14 years at ICICI Bank in senior leadership roles, building deep expertise in consumer and retail banking, data analytics and digital transformation.
 
Commenting on the appointment, Ashok Vaswani, managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said it underscored the bank’s commitment to building a market-leading financial services business and a strong bench of experienced leaders.
 
“His extensive understanding of retail finance, data-driven growth and innovation will help us accelerate our strategy and deliver even greater value to our customers,” Vaswani said.
 
“I look forward to working with the leadership team to build on this strong foundation, drive innovation, deepen customer relationships and create value for all stakeholders,” Saha said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shapoorji Pallonji unit likely to face higher costs in new fundraising

Websol to invest ₹3,538 cr in 8 GW solar manufacturing complex at Naidupeta

Premium

India's iPhone exports hit ₹2 trillion in CY25, a first since 2021

Adani group to invest ₹1.5 trn in Kutch, boost energy and port capacity

NTPC to set up coal-to-SNG project at ₹10,000 cr capex in Chhattisgarh

Topics :Kotak Mahindra BankKotak MahindraBanking

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story