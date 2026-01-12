Maruti joins hands with IOCL for service facilities at fuel retail outlets

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has collaborated with Indian Oil Corporation to establish vehicle service facilities at several of its fuel retail outlets across the country.

Customers can get routine maintenance, minor repairs, and even major services at these facilities, making car care easier and more accessible, the auto major said in a statement.

The initiative will further strengthen the company's service network, which already spans over 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 cities in India, it added.

"By partnering with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, one of India's most trusted Maharatna enterprises, we will leverage their unmatched reach to take our after-sales service to locations frequently visited by our customers," Maruti Suzuki India Executive Officer (Service) Ram Suresh Akella said.