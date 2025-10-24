Home / Companies / News / IHCL invests ₹220 crore in Netherlands subsidiary IHOCO BV for expansion

IHCL invests ₹220 crore in Netherlands subsidiary IHOCO BV for expansion

IHOCO BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of IHCL, is its apex holding company for overseas hospitality investments. It was incorporated on June 29, 1984

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.
The investment amount will be used by IHOCO BV to further invest in its subsidiaries for repayment of debt and operational requirements, Tata Group-owned IHCL said in a late-night regulatory filing to the exchanges on Thursday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The country's biggest hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has announced a capital infusion of nearly Rs 220 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary IHOCO BV, based in the Netherlands.

The investment amount will be used by IHOCO BV to further invest in its subsidiaries for repayment of debt and operational requirements, Tata Group-owned IHCL said in a late-night regulatory filing to the exchanges on Thursday.

IHOCO BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of IHCL, is its apex holding company for overseas hospitality investments. It was incorporated on June 29, 1984.

In a regulatory filing, IHCL said it has "infused USD 25 million as equity in its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands, i.e. IHOCO BV. The investment amount will be used by IHOCO BV to further make investment in its subsidiaries, inter alia, for repayment of debt and operational requirements".

The transaction involves a cash consideration of Rs 219.69 crore, which would be paid to IHOCO at a conversion rate of USD to Rs 87.875, as per the regulatory filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GX Group to invest ₹500 cr in local photonics manufacturing venture

BEML, Italy's Tesmec ink pact to introduce surface miner equipment in India

GX Group to invest ₹500 crore in India for photonic module and chip unit

L&T bags Hindalco aluminium smelter and Tata Steel coke oven orders

Blackstone to invest ₹6,200 crore for 9.99% stake in Federal Bank

Topics :Company NewsIndian Hotels CompanyNetherlands

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story