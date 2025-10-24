Home / Companies / News / BEML, Italy's Tesmec ink pact to introduce surface miner equipment in India

BEML, Italy's Tesmec ink pact to introduce surface miner equipment in India

Surface miner equipment is heavy machinery used in open-cast mining that cuts and crushes rock and soil without drilling or blasting

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML
BEML has ventured into underground mining with products such as underground mine cruiser, side discharge loader and load haul damper | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned BEML on Friday said it has joined hands with Italy's Tesmec, S.p.A to introduce surface miner equipment for mining operations in the country.

Surface miner equipment refers to heavy machinery used in open-cast mining operation. This includes surface miners, which cut and crush rock and soil without drilling or blasting.

Other types of surface mining equipment include draglines, bucket-wheel excavators, blasthole drills, dozers, and large mining trucks.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said, "BEML Ltd and Tesmec, S.p.A Italy have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for introducing surface miner equipment by BEML for mining application."  Being India's leading mining and construction equipment manufacturer, BEML offers a comprehensive and diverse range of mining machinery for both opencast and underground mines.

BEML produces machines such as hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, wheel dozers, dump trucks, motor graders, pipe layers, tyre handler, water sprinklers and backhoe loaders.

BEML has ventured into underground mining with products such as underground mine cruiser, side discharge loader and load haul damper.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GX Group to invest ₹500 crore in India for photonic module and chip unit

L&T bags Hindalco aluminium smelter and Tata Steel coke oven orders

Blackstone to invest ₹6,200 crore for 9.99% stake in Federal Bank

Starlink plans 9 earth stations across India ahead of satcom launch

Jio Financial's AI-generated festive film celebrates the spirit of Diwali

Topics :BEMLMining industryMining

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story