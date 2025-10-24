BEML, Italy's Tesmec ink pact to introduce surface miner equipment in India

State-owned BEML on Friday said it has joined hands with Italy's Tesmec, S.p.A to introduce surface miner equipment for mining operations in the country.

Surface miner equipment refers to heavy machinery used in open-cast mining operation. This includes surface miners, which cut and crush rock and soil without drilling or blasting.

Other types of surface mining equipment include draglines, bucket-wheel excavators, blasthole drills, dozers, and large mining trucks.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said, "BEML Ltd and Tesmec, S.p.A Italy have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for introducing surface miner equipment by BEML for mining application." Being India's leading mining and construction equipment manufacturer, BEML offers a comprehensive and diverse range of mining machinery for both opencast and underground mines.