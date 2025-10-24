Home / Companies / News / GX Group to invest ₹500 crore in India for photonic module and chip unit

GX Group to invest ₹500 crore in India for photonic module and chip unit

The Phase 1 investment of ₹500 crore will be deployed towards establishing a manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and expansion of its existing R&D centre in Chennai, CEO Prajapati said

Wifi (Photo: Unsplash)
GX Group's existing customer base includes Airtel, ACT, and Tata Play (Photo: Unsplash)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Broadband gear maker GX Group on Friday said it will set up a photonic module and chip arm in India with an initial investment of Rs 500 crore.

The new subsidiary, headquartered in Manesar, Gurgaon, is expected to create over 300 direct jobs, GX Group CEO Paritosh Prajapati said.

The group currently has about 250 employees in India.

The Phase 1 investment of ₹500 crore will be deployed towards establishing a manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and expansion of its existing R&D centre in Chennai, Prajapati told PTI.

"We will start operating the facility and the R&D centre by Q1 FY27. And we will start rolling out chips immediately after. The local market will get the chips by October 2026," he said.

Quantum Photonics eyes a USD 50 billion addressable market in India, with GX Group's existing customer base, including tier I telecom operators and data centre companies, already showing interest.

GX Group's existing customer base includes Airtel, ACT, and Tata Play.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T bags Hindalco aluminium smelter and Tata Steel coke oven orders

Blackstone to invest ₹6,200 crore for 9.99% stake in Federal Bank

Starlink plans 9 earth stations across India ahead of satcom launch

Jio Financial's AI-generated festive film celebrates the spirit of Diwali

TVS unveils Norton superbike sketch; JLR's McGovern joins design team

Topics :broadbandbroadband servicesMaharashtra

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story