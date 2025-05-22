IIHL to support IndusInd Bank with additional equity if needed: Hinduja

IndusInd Bank, remains committed to supporting the bank with additional equity if needed for business growth, Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, IIHL, said on Thursday. IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), the promoter of, remains committed to supporting the bank with additional equity if needed for business growth, Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, IIHL, said on Thursday.

In a statement following the bank’s weakest quarter in decades in terms of profitability, Hinduja said: “Though the capital adequacy of the bank is quite healthy, for business growth, should any further equity be required, IIHL, as the promoter of IndusInd Bank, remains committed to supporting the bank, as it has done over the past 30 years.”

IIHL holds a 12.06 per cent stake in the bank as of March 2025. Additionally, IndusInd Ltd holds a 3.77 per cent stake in the bank. Cumulatively, the promoters own a 15.83 per cent stake in the bank as of March 2025.

Reserve Bank of India had given its in-principle approval to the promoters to increase their shareholding in the bank. IIHL continues to await final regulatory approval to raise its stake in the bank to 26 per cent from 15 per cent. Hinduja had earlier said that the promoter group is keen to increase its stake because it is an "opportune time" given the book value and net worth of the bank. Interestingly, in April 2023, thehad given its in-principle approval to the promoters to increase their shareholding in the bank. IIHL continues to await final regulatory approval to raise its stake in the bank to 26 per cent from 15 per cent. Hinduja had earlier said that the promoter group is keen to increase its stake because it is an "opportune time" given the book value and net worth of the bank. Meanwhile, Hinduja expressed confidence in the bank's board and current management for their swift action to address the various concerns. "I express my continued, unequivocal trust in the chairman and board of directors of the bank for their appropriate, swift actions in order to address discrepancies and attendant areas of concern."