IKEA India to shut its R-City store in Mumbai, might open another in Pune

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 3:03 PM IST
IKEA India has decided to shut its first store in the country, its R-City store operations, which it had opened two years ago as a city format store.

"This strategic decision is based on the learnings we have had in terms of customer experience and aligned to our vision of creating a leaner and faster retail business in the country. It further allows us to consolidate our Mumbai operations to IKEA Worli, IKEA Navi Mumbai and online presence while exploring newer opportunities for future growth," the Swedish retailer said in a statement.

It also said, "The focus on growing Mumbai remains robust as we explore newer omni-channel formats for the city, further develop the existing IKEA Navi Mumbai site into a retail destination, expand our physical presence in Pune, and become even more accessible through our online presence across Maharashtra. India is a long-term priority for IKEA, and we will continue to invest in more growth avenues and job opportunities."

The furniture retailer employs 100 employees at its R-City store, and all of these employees will be offered other opportunities in Mumbai and its other units.

"Taking care of our dedicated co-workers is our highest priority, and we will lead with respect and compassion throughout the process. We are committed to supporting them with equal growth opportunities and a seamless transition and have them continue to be a part of the IKEA family," it said in a statement.

IKEA India has two more stores in the city which will continue. It has a city store in Worli and a big box store at Navi Mumbai.

While it is shutting its store in Mumbai, the company is looking to open a store in Pune.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

