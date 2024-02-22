Hospital expansion, new business scale-up to drive gains for Apollo

The stock of the country's largest listed hospital company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise , is up over 20 per cent since January 1, and half of these gains have come over the last fortnight. Better than expected performance in the October-December quarter (Q3) has led to earnings upgrades, while capacity expansion and rising revenue per bed could translate to strong revenue and profit growth over the next two years.

While overall revenues saw a 13.8 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 4,850 crore, the hospital segment, which accounts for just over half of consolidated revenues, saw a growth of 12 per cent to Rs 2,463 crore. Despite the seasonality effect and a cyclone in the December quarter, the company's hospital revenue growth was better than estimates. While 7.7 per cent of the gains on the topline were on account of volume growth, the rest came from price/case mix.



Operating metrics for the hospital major, which has 7,911 hospital beds, were healthy. While occupancies were up 100 basis points over the previous year at 66 per cent, it was 200 basis points lower on a sequential basis due to seasonality. Average revenue per operating bed (ARPOB) was up 10 per cent over the year-ago period at Rs 56,368 while sequentially it was down 2 per cent.

The company is eyeing an expansion of 2,000 beds over the next four years with a capital expenditure of Rs 3,000 crore.

Overall operating profit margins for the company expanded by 80 basis points Y-o-Y to 12.7 per cent on the back of lower employee and other expenses, which were down 40-60 basis points as a percentage of sales. Some of the gains on this front were offset by an increase in raw material costs.



Within segments, hospital margins saw a contraction of 95 basis points Y-o-Y to 23.8 per cent given the investments in the cost of clinicians and marketing.

The healthco, comprising the offline/online pharmacy arms as well as Apollo 24/7 and accounting for 42 per cent of sales, turned positive at the operating profit level in the December quarter. This was on account of cost optimisation and growth in operational revenue from pharmacy distribution, according to the company. The total count of stores post the 119 added in Q3FY24 stood at 5,790. Gross merchandise value of Apollo 24/7 was Rs 660 crore, which was up 21 per cent Y-o-Y though it fell on a sequential basis by 9 per cent. After turning the Healthco profitable earlier than expected, the company is aiming to turn the digital business positive at the operating profit level as well. Further, it is eyeing digital therapeutics, insurance distribution, and app and website monetisation to drive topline and reduce cash burn.