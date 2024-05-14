Ikea announces Gurugram warehouse deal to boost Delhi-NCR deliveries

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea said on Tuesday it will partner with Rhenus, an international logistics firm, to expand its delivery services in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region).

Rhenus will by early next year establish a warehouse capable of storing and fulfilling over 7,000 products. The warehouse will boost the company’s operational efficiency, including seamless doorstep delivery to the customers as well as fulfilling the orders within 24 hours. The agreement with Rhenus will "elevate the home delivery experience" for customers in the Delhi-NCR, said Ikea in a statement.

"Our collaboration with Rhenus transcends decades. Bringing their expertise and experience in growing Ikea in other global markets to our operations here is an exciting opportunity for both in our India journey," said Saiba Suri, Ikea Country Customer Fulfilment Manager.

Details about Ikea's Gurugram infrastructure

The warehouse, located in Gurugram and spread over 150,000 square feet, will generate job opportunities and prioritise sustainable practices, said Suri.

"As we expand our partnership from a European base to a global scale, our journey with Ikea is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. This new warehousing project in India is not just an expansion of our operations, but a bold step towards a more inclusive and diverse global presence," said Vivek Arya, Rhenus India regional chief executive officer (CEO).

Ikea's expansion in India includes plans to open two shopping centres with integrated stores in Gurugram and Noida, with the Gurugram project expected to launch next year. This project is expected to cost Rs 7,000 crore.

Ikea's future investment plans in India

Ikea’s first retail store in India was launched in Hyderabad in 2018. The company operates three big format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The NCR project will complete Ikea’s committed investment of Rs 10,500 crore for its initial 10 years in India, company's India CEO Susanne Pulverer had said in February. In 2013, the Centre approved a Rs 10,500 crore FDI proposal by Ikea.

“We are looking at the next level of investment to further build Ikea's presence in India, to expand volumes and increase sourcing,” she said.

"Beyond the NCR, Pune and Chennai are of interest. Kolkata is also on our radar, but it will be a stepwise approach."

(With PTI inputs)