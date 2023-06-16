IKIO Lighting makes strong debut on bourses, rises 40% on listing day

The company is primarily an original design manufacturer (“ODM”) and designs, develops, manufactures and supplies products to customers who further distribute them under their own brands. The company also work with their customers to develop, manufacture and supply products that its customers design.
HMA Agro IPO to open on June 19Buffalo meat exporter HMA Agro Industries has set a price band of Rs. 555-585 per share for Rs. 480-crore IPO. The issue opens on June 19 and closes on June 23. Through the IPO, the company looks to raise Rs. 150 crore in fresh capital, which will be used for working capital requirements.
The IPO also comprises a secondary share sale of Rs 330 crore by promoters. Agra-based HMA Agro is a three-star export house recognised by the government of India.