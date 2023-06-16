Home / Companies / News / Intel, Micron plans to spend billions on new chip plants outside US

Intel, Micron plans to spend billions on new chip plants outside US

Washington is seeking to strengthen key supply chains outside of China as it works to contain Beijing's geopolitical ambitions

Bloomberg
Intel, Micron plans to spend billions on new chip plants outside US

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News

Intel Corp. and Micron Technology Inc. are planning to spend billions of dollars on new chip plants outside of the US, highlighting a global race to diversify supplies of critical components amid tensions with China. 
 
Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger flew to Wroclaw, Poland, to announce a new $4.6 billion chip facility in the 1,000-year-old university town, marking a record US investment in the country. Micron is close to an agreement to commit at least $1 billion toward setting up a semiconductor packaging factory in India, people familiar with the matter said. 
Washington is seeking to strengthen key supply chains outside of China as it works to contain Beijing’s geopolitical ambitions. The US is pushing to build advanced chipmaking at home and in friendly countries as growing global tensions spur concerns about the world’s reliance on Asian centers, such as Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.

Companies are also taking advantage of subsidies from foreign governments eager to make sure the supply of chips in their own territories is safe and attracts jobs. A mismatch in demand and supply at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic caused widespread shortages that rippled out into industries such as autos and consumer electronics, driving home the risks of vulnerable chip supply chains. 
Intel gained a little less than 1% in New York trading Friday morning. Micron slipped 2.6% after it said about half of its sales tied to China-headquartered clients may be affected by a cybersecurity probe being carried out by the Chinese government.

Intel is set to get nearly €10 billion in subsidies from the German government for a chipmaking complex in the eastern part of the country, according to people familiar with the matter who said negotiations on the aid will run through the weekend.
“It’s good news that many companies are currently making big investment decisions with regard to the semiconductor industry in Germany,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin. “If all these plans become reality, a lot will come together here.”

Scholz will host Intel’s Gelsinger at an event in Berlin on Monday. 
Micron on Friday also announced it would be plowing another $600 million into an existing packaging facility in central China at a time when Beijing has banned its chips from critical domestic infrastructure. The brief statement, posted in Chinese to the local social media service WeChat, touts the creation of jobs and benefits for the domestic economy but didn’t elaborate on other goals. 

The announcement came just weeks after Beijing’s decision to curb Micron’s semiconductors on cybersecurity concerns.

Also Read

Micron Technology announces layoffs, cost cutting as chip demand drops

Intel announces Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M GPUs with up to 12GB video memory

Intel rebrands its processor chips for the first time in 15 years

Chip-maker Micron to layoff 10% of its workforce under restructure plan

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

Patanjali Foods launches 14 products to push its premiumisation strategy

Air India upgrading crew rostering, customer notification system: Wilson

L&T's InvIT closes acquisition of Rs 8,270 crore roads from Brookfield

Bank of Maharashtra plans to recover 5% from written-off accounts in FY24

DMRC to operate, maintain Mumbai Metro's underground Line-3: Officials

Topics :InteldiplomacyTech companies

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story