Patanjali Foods launches 14 products to push its premiumisation strategy



The products belong to the segments of nutraceuticals, health biscuits, Nutrela millet-based cereals, and dry fruit. Patanjali Foods on Friday launched 14 products as it starts pushing its premiumisation strategy.



In September last year, the company had said it would list Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Wellness, Patanjali Lifestyle, and Patanjali Medicine in five years and aimed at Rs. 5 trillion as the group’s market capitalisation. At the press conference, Baba Ramdev, who runs the group, said in a few years, two to three of the group’s companies, including Patanjali Ayurved and Patanjali Wellness, would come up with their initial public offering.



Sanjeev Asthana, chief executive officer, Patanjali Foods, said the target was to have 80 per cent of the company’s profits from fast-moving consumer goods and the rest from its edible oil business. Baba Ramdev said it was targeting a Rs. 1 trillion turnover for the group in five years.



The company has launched Nutrela Sports with six products such as powders, capsules for vitamins, and supplements, it said in its release. The company is betting on expansion in the Indian sports nutrition industry and expects it to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18 per cent to Rs. 8,000 crore by FY28.



It has also launched ragi biscuits and other digestive biscuits. It has launched Nutrela MaxxMillets and the company has plans to have a series of millet-based products.



Patanjali Foods’ biscuit business covers more than 1 million retail outlets, and the initial plan will be to place the new products in over 100,000 supermarkets, modern-format stores, and A-class outlets. “The health biscuits category in India holds a 5 per cent share in the Indian biscuits market of nearly Rs. 45,000 crore. The company, backed by its large manufacturing and distribution infrastructure, has ambitious plans to occupy a 10 per cent share in this category by the end of this year,” Patanjali Foods said in its release.