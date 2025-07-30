India bets on AI to build first $10 bn cybersecurity firm by 2030

India aims to build its first $10 billion cybersecurity company in the next few years, betting that artificial intelligence (AI) will help homegrown startups leapfrog established American and Israeli rivals rather than copy their playbooks.

The strategy is already showing results, with former security executives from Indian tech giants launching AI-powered startups that are winning contracts against well-funded US competitors, according to Prayank Swaroop, a partner at venture capital firm Accel.

He cited a recent meeting with a team of experienced entrepreneurs from the Indian Institutes of Technology in Delhi and Bombay. “They’ve built and sold four cybersecurity companies in the US, each valued between $300 million and $400 million,” Swaroop told Business Standard. “Now, they’re looking to replicate that success in India — and that’s incredible.”

This week, Accel hosted a cybersecurity summit in Bengaluru, bringing together founders and experts from established ecosystems such as Israel and the United States to share insights on building successful ventures in the sector. AI transformation India’s advantage lies in AI-enabled cybersecurity innovation — not by replicating legacy models, but by building bold, AI-native security infrastructure from the ground up. This is enabling the development of AI-powered solutions to both longstanding and emerging cybersecurity challenges. Swaroop said there are significant opportunities for founders in India to build the next generation of global cybersecurity companies, focusing on areas such as AI in cybersecurity, application security, and security operations.

India’s cybersecurity landscape has seen remarkable growth. According to a report by the Data Security Council of India, the market reached approximately $6 billion in 2023, clocking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30 per cent from 2019 to 2023. The products segment alone grew by more than 3.5x, reaching close to $3.7 billion in 2023 from $1 billion in 2019. Accel has funded over 50 cybersecurity companies globally, many of which have Indian-origin founders. Some of the promising Indian cybersecurity startups include Akto, Seezo, Securden, Sprinto, and ProjectDiscovery.io. Swaroop said Indian cybersecurity startups are competing globally not on cost, but through product innovation. Startups like Seezo, Akto, and Securden are winning contracts against heavily funded US and Israeli rivals. “Cybersecurity is a very unforgiving market,” he said. “If you make one mistake, the customer can have bad repercussions.”

Globally, Accel has backed cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which earlier this year surpassed a $100 billion market cap for the first time in its history. Unit 8200 Swaroop noted that India lacks institutions like Israel’s secretive cyber warfare unit, Unit 8200 — often compared to the US National Security Agency or the UK’s GCHQ, or Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42. However, the country’s cybersecurity landscape is evolving as consumer and SaaS companies scale, driving demand for in-house security capabilities. “So what is natural in our ecosystem now is we are getting a very large number of consumer and SaaS companies,” he said. With billions of daily transactions and valuable customer data, firms like Flipkart, Meesho, Razorpay, and Urban Company are establishing dedicated cybersecurity teams. The shift marks a strategic move towards building security from within.

Accel’s cybersecurity summit provided a platform for startups to showcase their innovations and pitch to a select group of chief information security officers (CISOs) from both large enterprises and tech unicorns such as PhonePe, Groww, and Flipkart. Many of these professionals identified cybersecurity problems within their organisations, took the initiative to solve them, and are now launching their own firms. “Seezo and Akto are very good examples of that,” said Swaroop. “So we don’t have a Unit 42, but we have these large SaaS and consumer companies which are increasingly having sophisticated cybersecurity teams from which the talent will come out.”