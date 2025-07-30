M&M Q1 PAT rises 24% to ₹4,083 crore on strong auto volume growth

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) posted a 24 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹4,083 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2025–26, as its auto sales volumes were up 17 per cent and its Q1 revenue market share for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) rose 570 basis points to 27.3 per cent.

The consolidated revenue rose 22 per cent to ₹45,529 crore. Auto revenues were up 31 per cent to ₹25,999 crore, while the farm sector revenue was up 12 per cent to ₹10,892 crore. Consolidated services revenue grew 13 per cent to ₹9,874 crore. Services include the logistics, financial, and real estate arms, among others. Auto and farm together constitute over 80 per cent of M&M’s consolidated revenues.

Quarterly auto volumes came in at 247,000 units, including the last mile mobility and electric vehicle businesses, up 17 per cent. Of this, SUV volumes were 152,000, resulting in a revenue market share of 27.3 per cent in Q1. Consolidated auto PAT was up 32 per cent to ₹1,760 crore. ALSO READ: Business confidence among MSMEs improved in Q1 FY26: Sidbi survey Anish Shah, group chief executive officer and managing director, M&M, said: “The operating excellence in our auto and farm businesses is evident in continued market share gains and margin expansion. Tech Mahindra is witnessing momentum on deal wins, sustaining cost discipline and is moving steadily towards its FY27 margin objectives. M&M Financial Services’ calibrated approach to growth is manifesting in stable asset quality, with GS3 under 4 per cent as committed.”

The company said it reported “strong operating performance” across businesses in Q1FY26. Auto and farm continue to deliver on growth and margins with profits up 20 per cent. Financial services AUM grew 15 per cent. Tech Mahindra continued its margin expansion journey with EBIT improving by 260 basis points. Mahindra Logistics showed revenue momentum with 14 per cent growth, and Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India expanded room inventory by 10 per cent. Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive officer (auto and farm sector), M&M, said the company gained 50 basis points market share year-on-year in tractors, reaching 45.2 per cent — the highest ever in a quarter. “The auto standalone PBIT margin (excluding the electric SUV contract manufacturing) improved by 50 basis points to 10 per cent, and core tractor PBIT margins improved by 100 basis points to 20.7 per cent.”