India evolving as a major manufacturing base for Kobelco Construction: CEO

Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt Ltd, the subsidiary of Japan-based Kobelco Construction Machinery Co, launched its SK80 Excavator under the Centre's ambitious 'Make in India' campaign.

The eight-tonne category mid-segment excavator, was unveiled by company Managing Director and CEO Takemichi Hirakawa and senior officials at an event here on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kobelco Construction Equipment India manufactures excavators and cranes at its factory in Sri City in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, located about 110 km from here.

"We have been delivering high-quality excavators to meet the growing demands of the Indian customers for the last 17 years. We have made considerable investments of about Rs 75 cr in the recent past and our latest product SK80 Excavator is a first major step towards indigenisation," Hirakawa said.