NatWest Group expands its footprint in Bengaluru with 370k sq ft office

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 10:13 PM IST
London-based retail bank NatWest Group’s domestic arm expands its presence in Bengaluru with a 3,70,000 square feet office spanning 11 floors at Bagmane Constellation Business Park, as per the company statement.

NatWest's old office spans 1,05,000 square feet with a 1,000 hybrid seating capacity. The total office headcount in Bengaluru is about 2,000 employees.

NatWest believes that the location will serve as a hub for pioneering technology solutions and cutting-edge developments.

NatWest's new building has a hybrid seating capacity of 3,000 plans and a strength of close to 6,000 employees. The Group plans to move in by the second quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q2 FY25).
 

“Strengthening our global operations further positions us at the forefront of innovation as we continue to prioritise improving the customer and colleague experience,” said Scott Marcar, group chief information officer, NatWest Group.

The new facility follows the company’s announcement last year that it plans to recruit 3,000 new software engineers in India by 2026. The seating capacity in the new office will be three times that of the current office at RMZ Ecoworld, with the opportunity to increase this further.

Furthermore, NatWest claimed that Bengaluru is a key strategic location for the firm in India, alongside Gurugram and Chennai. It said that the expansion not only strengthens its presence in the domestic market, having the second-largest employee base outside the UK, but also enhances the colleague value proposition.

“Our new Bengaluru office is not just an expansion of physical space but a strategic investment in our future. With a modern office design to enhance productivity and create an inspiring environment for our employees, it reflects our commitment to the vast potential of India’s talent and technology ecosystem,” said Punit Sood, head of India, NatWest Group.

Topics :BengaluruIndian companies

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

