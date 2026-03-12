India becomes Hettich's second-largest market as firm expands manufacturing

Hettich explained that most of its products manufactured in India are for the Indian market and the share of exports still remains small. “While exports are small at this time, we foresee the share will grow in the future,” he said. However, he could not pinpoint the extent to which exports from India could rise and added, “Unfortunately, the predictability of geopolitics these days is not that good, so it is very hard to give some predictions for the future.”

While talking about the impact of the current West Asia conflict on its business, Andre Eckholt, managing director, Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa, said, “It is affecting the plants in such a way that we are having certain processes in our factories which require gas as a resource and we have to find alternative sources, and we now need to search for them.” He explained that the company follows a multiple-source strategy for components and the company is prepared so that there is no disruption in the supply chain. “It is just about different sources of supply which we have to reactivate,” Eckholt added.