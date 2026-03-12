Home / Companies / News / India becomes Hettich's second-largest market as firm expands manufacturing

India becomes Hettich's second-largest market as firm expands manufacturing

German furniture fittings major says India has overtaken China and the US to become its second-largest market as it expands manufacturing and targets double-digit growth

Hettich
premium
The company aims to grow at a double-digit growth rate, which is higher than the industry average currently in the range of 7–8 per cent.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 8:53 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India is the second-largest market for German furniture fittings brand Hettich after its home country and has passed China and the US to take the spot. 
The company aims to grow at a double-digit growth rate, which is higher than the industry average currently in the range of 7–8 per cent.
 
“We see the highest growth rate (in India). Definitely, India is an extremely important market for us,” Dr Andreas Hettich, chairman of the Hettich Group Advisory Board, told Business Standard in an interview.
 
The furniture fittings major also said that it is aggressive with its targets for the Indian market; however, the company did not specify its target.
 
Hettich India on Thursday inaugurated its manufacturing facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which spans across 25,700 sq metres, as it looks to further strengthen the company’s ambition to position India as a key global manufacturing hub.
 
The Indore facility produces a range of furniture fittings, which include hinges, sliding profiles, aluminium profiles, SL 16+ systems and Cube Plus systems, making it one of Hettich’s most significant manufacturing locations globally, it said in a release. The facility will cater to the rapidly growing demand in India and key global markets, the note further added.
 
“This is Hettich’s first dedicated undermount drawer runner manufacturing facility in India and forms part of the company’s overall investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore in the country,” it said in its release.
 
Hettich explained that most of its products manufactured in India are for the Indian market and the share of exports still remains small. “While exports are small at this time, we foresee the share will grow in the future,” he said. However, he could not pinpoint the extent to which exports from India could rise and added, “Unfortunately, the predictability of geopolitics these days is not that good, so it is very hard to give some predictions for the future.”
 
While talking about the impact of the current West Asia conflict on its business, Andre Eckholt, managing director, Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa, said, “It is affecting the plants in such a way that we are having certain processes in our factories which require gas as a resource and we have to find alternative sources, and we now need to search for them.” He explained that the company follows a multiple-source strategy for components and the company is prepared so that there is no disruption in the supply chain. “It is just about different sources of supply which we have to reactivate,” Eckholt added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea execs to meet institutional investors in HK, Singapore

Glass manufacturer HNGIL seeks uninterrupted industrial LPG supply

Vinay Tonse joins Yes Bank as MD & CEO designate after RBI approval

Bank of Baroda raises $500 million through five-year syndicated loan

West Asia crisis threatens 2 mbpd of Gulf refining capacity: Rystad Energy

Topics :FurnitureCompany NewsIndoreGermany

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story