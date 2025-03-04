Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / IIFL Finance accepts $100 million in reissue of 8.75% 2028 dollar bonds

IIFL Finance accepts $100 million in reissue of 8.75% 2028 dollar bonds

The company initially sold the notes, which had a maturity of three years and six months, in January, raising $325 million

IIFL Finance
IIFL Finance received bids worth around $430 million. | Photo: Facebook
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's IIFL Finance has accepted bids worth $100 million for the reissue of its 8.75 per cent 2028 dollar-denominated bonds, two sources aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The non-banking finance company has finalised the deal at a yield of 8.35 per cent. Earlier in the day, it marketed the issue at yields in the 8.30 per cent-8.40 per cent range.

The company received bids worth around $430 million, the sources said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The company declined to comment on the development.

The notes are rated B+ by S&P and Fitch Ratings in line with the issuer's ratings.

The company initially sold the notes, which had a maturity of three years and six months, in January, raising $325 million.

Also Read

Wipro's revenue to grow by 4.5% in FY26, says Fitch; reaffirms 'A-' rating

IIFL Finance likely to see a drop in annual earnings, says Fitch Ratings

Liquidity easing to moderate pressure on banks' net interest margins: Fitch

Banks' margins to take 10 bps hit in FY26 due to rate cuts: Fitch Ratings

Pakistan faces big external financing risks despite economic growth: Fitch

The proceeds of the issue would be used for lending, the sources said.

"The funds will be used for onward lending, to speed up growth capital since the company is fresh off a central bank ban and wants to expand its book share," one of the sources said.

In September, the Reserve Bank of India lifted the restrictions on the company's gold loan business, originally placed in March on concerns about its assessment of gold collateral and violations of the maximum permitted loan-to-value ratio, among other issues.

Separately, IIFL Finance is raising up to 1.50 billion rupees ($17.17 million) via two-year bonds later in the week.

Indian firms raised around $12.05 billion via dollar bonds last year, more than double the $5.70 billion raised in 2023, according to data from financial data aggregator Cbonds.

Investors expect another robust year for such notes.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MS Dhoni's family office invests in real estate firm platform SILA

Jio Financial to acquire SBI stake in Jio Payments Bank for Rs 104.5 crore

Zepto vs Zomato: Aadit Palicha refutes Deepinder Goyal's 'cash burn' claims

AI chatbot joins Blue Tokai's HR to brew a better workplace culture

Qatar Airways to place large wide-body aircraft order soon, says CCO

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaFitch RatingsIIFLS&P

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story