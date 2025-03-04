AI chatbot joins Blue Tokai's HR to brew a better workplace culture

In a new example for companies leveraging artificial intelligence to boost productivity, Blue Tokai, a contemporary coffee brand, has introduced an AI-powered chatbot named Nikki as its Chief Listening Officer (CLO) to strengthen workplace culture and enhance employee engagement.

Developed by HR tech firm Umwelt.AI, Nikki will leverage real-time analytics to assess employee sentiment and generate data-backed insights for the company’s HR team, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2013, Blue Tokai operates across multiple locations and aims to streamline how it addresses employee concerns. According to the company, Nikki will enable real-time feedback monitoring, engagement tracking, and process optimisation for HR teams. The objective is to enhance job satisfaction and curb attrition by adopting a more responsive approach to workplace management.

Sujit Bose, chief human resources officer at Blue Tokai, emphasised the company’s commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment. “Our vision has always been to create a workplace that fosters growth, inclusivity, and well-being. Partnering with Umwelt.AI allows us to take a much more proactive and tech-driven approach to employee experience, ensuring our teams really feel valued and empowered. This will reflect our commitment to innovation not only in coffee but also in our workplace culture,” he said.

AI-driven insights to enhance HR culture

Vishal Chopra, founder and CEO of Umwelt.AI, highlighted the transformative role of AI in shaping workplace culture. “...With Nikki, our AI chatbot, Blue Tokai can leverage real-time sentiment analysis to gain deeper insights into employee experiences, proactively address concerns, and create a supportive work environment where engagement improves, attrition decreases, and business performance strengthens. By integrating AI-powered solutions, organisations can make more informed decisions that enhance employee well-being and drive long-term success,” he said.

Through this collaboration, Blue Tokai expects to gain workforce data that will help refine engagement strategies and improve transparency. The company believes that AI-powered analytics will contribute to a culture of responsiveness and continuous improvement, ultimately leading to better employee satisfaction, retention, and data-driven decision-making in HR.

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters financials

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters has witnessed remarkable expansion over the past four financial years, with its revenue surging more than five times during this period. The company’s earnings climbed from Rs 41 crore in FY21 to Rs 75 crore in FY22, followed by Rs 127 crore in FY23 and reaching Rs 216 crore in FY24.

According to its consolidated financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies, Blue Tokai recorded a 70 per cent year-on-year jump in operational revenue, growing from Rs 127 crore in FY23 to Rs 216 crore in FY24. Coffee sales contributed the bulk of this figure, generating Rs 201 crore, which accounted for 93 per cent of the total operating revenue. The remaining earnings came from its bakery segment. Currently, Blue Tokai operates 130 outlets across India and has set an ambitious target of expanding to over 350 locations within the next three years.

The company also earned Rs 5 crore from interest on deposits and mutual fund gains, bringing its total income to Rs 221 crore in FY24, up from Rs 129 crore in the previous financial year.

On the expenditure front, employee benefits represented the largest cost component, making up 29.5 per cent of total expenses. The company’s spending on this segment surged to 95 per cent from Rs 84 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, procurement costs saw a 46 per cent rise, reaching Rs 83 crore during the same period.