Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / MS Dhoni's family office invests in real estate firm platform SILA

MS Dhoni's family office invests in real estate firm platform SILA

SILA said the investment will help accelerate growth, further strengthening its network and expanding its presence across India's evolving real estate landscape

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real estate services firm SILA on Tuesday said it has received a strategic investment from Mahendra Singh Dhoni family office.

The company did not disclose the amount invested.

Founded in 2010 by Rushabh and Sahil Vora, SILA, backed by Norwest Venture Partners, is into facility management and real estate advisory services across India.

SILA manages over 200 million square feet of real estate across 125+ cities in India, with over 25,000 employees.

"SILA is a dynamic real estate platform that has stood out in a highly competitive industry. Their ability to scale rapidly while maintaining a strong culture and sharp execution sets them apart," MS Dhoni family office said.

SILA said the investment will help accelerate growth, further strengthening its network and expanding its presence across India's evolving real estate landscape.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jio Financial to acquire SBI stake in Jio Payments Bank for Rs 104.5 crore

Zepto vs Zomato: Aadit Palicha refutes Deepinder Goyal's 'cash burn' claims

AI chatbot joins Blue Tokai's HR to brew a better workplace culture

Qatar Airways to place large wide-body aircraft order soon, says CCO

Premium

Pressure on operating margins may have forced Cognizant to defer pay hikes

Topics :MS DhoniReal Estate Investments

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story