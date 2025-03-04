Jio Financial to acquire SBI stake in Jio Payments Bank for Rs 104.5 crore

The State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to divest its entire 17.8 per cent stake in Jio Payments Bank Limited, a joint venture between the state-owned bank and Jio Financial Services (JFS).

JFS will acquire the SBI’s stake for ₹104.5 crore, after which Jio Payments Bank will become its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Reliance Group firm said on Tuesday.

Currently, JFS holds 82.17 per cent stake in Jio Payments Bank.

“The Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today, have approved acquisition of 79 million equity shares of Jio Payments Bank from SBI for an aggregate consideration of ₹104.54 crore,” JFS said in an exchange notification.

Separately, SBI in an exchange notification said that their executive committee of the Central Board of Directors has approved the divestment of bank’s entire stake at a price of ₹13.22 per equity share in Jio Payments Bank Limited to Jio Financial Services realising ₹104.5 crore subject to all regulatory approvals”.

The acquisition is subject to approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is expected to be completed within 45 days after the RBI approval, JFS said.

Also Read

Currently, there are five payments banks in the country, including Airtel Payments Bank, Fino Payments Bank, India Post Payments Bank, NSDL Payments Bank, and Jio Payments Bank.

JFS’s shares were trading 2.64 per cent higher on Tuesday at ₹206.25.