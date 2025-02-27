India's top 4 business families anchor for a fifth of CSR contributions

India’s top four business families — Tatas, Ambanis, Adanis, and the Birlas — accounted for 20 per cent of the total corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions made by family-owned or family-run companies, according to the data for 2023-24 (FY24). These companies contributed an average of Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore per family group (ranging from Rs 200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore) to CSR, according to the latest India Philanthropy Report 2025 by Bain & Company in collaboration with Dasra, released on Wednesday. The report also brings into focus the outsized role of the top 2 per cent of business families (who run around 350 firms), as they accounted for over 50-55 per cent of the total CSR contributions made by family-owned or family-run businesses.

This category includes other major business families such as the Munjals of Hero MotoCorp, the Piramal family of Piramal Enterprises, and the Kanwar family of Apollo Tyres, each contributing an average of Rs 20-25 crore. In contrast, the bottom 98 per cent, comprising over 16,500 firms, accounted for 45-50 per cent of CSR contributions, with an average spend of Rs 1 crore per company — ranging from Rs 50 lakh to as high as Rs 7 crore — primarily from small and medium enterprises, midsized enterprises, and micro, small, and medium enterprises. The report also leverages Dasra’s network of 350 families to gain insights into family philanthropy.

According to the data, these families collectively facilitated Rs 1,600 crore in donations until December 2024 and have fostered 20 strategic partnerships. Despite the substantial CSR investments made by family-run businesses, contributions from high networth individuals (HNIs) and ultra high networth individuals (UHNIs) fell marginally in FY24, dropping to 26 per cent of total private-sector philanthropic contributions, down from 27 per cent in 2022-23. This decline was largely due to modest 2 per cent growth in UHNI funding, even as overall private-sector philanthropic funding grew by 7 per cent annually in FY24, reaching Rs 1.31 trillion. However, the report projects a substantial increase in the share of HNI and UHNI contributions in the near future. By 2028-29, they are expected to account for 32-36 per cent of total private-sector philanthropic funding.

The report also identifies emerging trends in family philanthropy. Families are expanding their focus to underfunded areas — 40 per cent now contribute to gender equality, diversity, and inclusion; 29 per cent to climate action; 8 per cent to animal welfare; and 39 per cent aim to support the broader philanthropic ecosystem in the future. Nearly 55 per cent of these families have women-led philanthropic initiatives, while 33 per cent have intergenerational or multigenerational donors leading their philanthropy efforts. Sixty-five per cent of families have dedicated staff to manage philanthropy, and 41 per cent prefer grant-making as their primary approach to giving.