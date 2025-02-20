Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Big relief for Patanjali Foods as SC quashes Rs 186 crore tax demand

Big relief for Patanjali Foods as SC quashes Rs 186 crore tax demand

Earlier the NCLT had quashed the tax demands, leading the Income Tax Department to challenge it in the Bombay High Court, before escalating matter to the Supreme Court

Patanjali
Patanjali (Photo Shutterstock)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court of India has dismissed the Rs 186 crore tax demand imposed on Patanjali Foods Ltd. The apex court quashed the demand following a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Central 4, challenging a Bombay High Court ruling.
 
Patanjali Foods disclosed the development in a regulatory filing dated Feb 19, stating, “The demands of Rs 186 crore for the pre–Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) period raised by the Income Tax Department have been quashed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.”
 
The Supreme Court dismissed the SLP on January 15, 2025, thereby upholding the Bombay High Court’s decision. However, Patanjali Foods claimed it only became aware of the ruling on February 18, 2025, after discovering it on the tax and finance website Taxmann.
 

Background of the case

  The tax demand pertained to multiple assessment years predating Patanjali Foods’ Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had initially quashed the tax claims, prompting the Income Tax Department to contest the decision through a writ petition in the Bombay High Court. When the High Court ruled in favour of Patanjali Foods, the tax authorities escalated the case to the Supreme Court, which ultimately rejected the petition.
 
A copy of the Supreme Court order, shared in Patanjali Foods’ exchange filing, stated, “The Special Leave Petition is, accordingly, dismissed.”
 

Patanjali Foods shares rise

Following the announcement, Patanjali Foods’ shares have witnessed a slight uptick. Shares of the company were trading at 0.83 per cent, reaching Rs 1,842.05 at 11.00 am on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, the company reported a strong third-quarter performance, with a 71 per cent rise in net profit. This growth was driven primarily by robust demand in its cooking oil segment, which continues to see strong consumption despite inflationary pressures. However, revenue from the food and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) division saw an 18 per cent decline due to weaker demand.

Also Read

'Very disturbing': SC halts Lokpal's decision to probe high court judges

Media must exercise utmost caution before publishing anything: SC

SC rejects adjournment request for naming senior advocate, warns lawyers

Ranveer Allahbadia gets SC reprieve from arrest, rapped for 'dirty mind'

Supreme Court seeks govt response on NFRA's 'division of functions'

 
The company’s overall expenses rose by 13 per cent, influenced by the mid-September increase in import taxes on crude and refined edible oils, which escalated input costs.
 
With the Supreme Court’s decision providing regulatory clarity, Patanjali Foods is expected to focus on consolidating its market presence amid fluctuating consumer demand and rising operational costs. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Portfolio posts double-digit growth, record Ebitda till Dec 2024

Tesla to import cars from Germany, not China, as India plans take shape

Vedanta's demerger receives approval from shareholders and creditors

Suzuki aims to boost sales by a third by 2030, invest heavily in India

Uday Kotak expresses concern on excessive financialisation, protectionism

Topics :Supreme Courttax departmentsPatanjali RamdevPatanjaliBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story