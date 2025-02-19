Uday Kotak expresses concern on excessive financialisation, protectionism

Overfinancialisation can hurt the Indian economy as investors move their savings into equities without understanding valuations, Uday Kotak, founder and director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Speaking at Kotak Institutional Equities’ investor conference “Chasing Growth 2025”, Kotak said the rules of the game had changed, and the primary change had been felt in capital flows. He also said India could not afford protectionism and it had to take advantage of the changing times and make Indian industry competitive rather than protective.

He also emphasised the need for India to improve productivity and increase manufacturing as a percentage of gross domestic product.

Kotak also highlighted the importance of execution in both macro- and microeconomic policies.

The Economic Survey for 2024-25 also talked about overfinancialisation and observed that such a phenomenon had resulted in unprecedented levels of public- and private-sector debt in developed economies.

The Survey pointed out India should strive to maintain a fine balance between financial-sector development and growth, on the one hand, and financialisation, on the other, as the country was trying to align its financial system with its economic aspirations for 2047.

While stating that Indian markets were resilient and at scale for foreign investors to move in and out, Kotak said India needed to move from micro-management/over-regulation towards ushering growth and competition.

“India must ensure free and fair markets at all points in time, and tremendous progress has been made toward it,” a report from Kotak Institutional Equities said, quoting Uday Kotak.

Since the opening up of the foreign equity portfolio account in 1995, India has roughly $800 billion of stocks of foreign capital through FPIs (foreign portfolio investors), $900 billion to $1 trillion of FDI (foreign direct investment) stock and $500-600 billion of foreign commercial borrowings (FCBs), he said.

In this context, Kotak also said India had an adequate level of foreign exchange reserves, which are around $560 billion, adjusting for forward positions. “Kotak believes that India has more than 2X reserves on repatriable foreign assets,” the report said.

He said India’s current account deficit (CAD) was well in control at 1.2-1.3 per cent of GDP ($50 billion of deficit). Meanwhile, India has a roughly $40 billion of trade surplus with the United States.

“Kotak believes that President Trump’s intent to correct the US trade deficit with India may put an additional load on India’s CAD. India’s trade structure may thus need to change across economies to rebalance its trade,” the report said.

He said tariffs would become another important issue, with India imposing around 10 per cent tariffs on American goods, while the US imposes 3 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.

On the recent tax rebate provided to individuals by the Union Budget, he said it would make deposit-taking industries more competitive.

Speaking at the same summit, C S Setty, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI), said India could surprise on growth in FY26 and that India ideally requires a growth rate of 7-7.5 per cent, with 8 per cent being the target to lift all boats.

(Disclaimer: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)