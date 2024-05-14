India to have 200 new GCCs by 2025-end, says JLL's Manish Aggarwal

India is likely to see 200 new Global Capability Centres (GCCs) by the end of 2025 or early 2026, Manish Aggarwal, senior managing director (North & East India) at JLL India, said on Tuesday.

Talking to Business Standard, Aggarwal said that currently, 1,540 GCCs are operating in India, adding that the growth of office real estate in the country is fuelled by these centres.

GCCs are offshore centres that handle a variety of operations such as technology, customer service, finance, and product development, among other things, to support the parent company. Global giants like Visa, Amazon, Wells Fargo, and American Express have already established their GCCs in India.





ALSO READ: GCCs drove India office demand with 37% share in leasing activity in Q1 According to the latest Nasscom-Zinnov GCC trends report, over 1.66 million Indians were working in these GCCs at the end of 2022-23 (FY23). It added that the major focus areas for these centres in India were artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, and foundational IP solutions.

These centres demand high-class, tech-integrated real estate due to the needs of their business. According to reports, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai are the most popular destinations for GCCs in India.

Aggarwal, however, said that GCCs are now being set up in some Tier-II cities as well.

In office real estate, Aggarwal added that there is a considerable rise in flexible spaces as more companies are avoiding capital expenditure for expanding into Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

According to the data shared by the consultancy, in 2022, 131,000 new flex office seats were added in India. In 2023, this number rose to 167,000. In the January-March quarter this year, this figure came in at 31,000.

Aggarwal said that the number of new flex seats this year would be higher than last year, as typically, there is a higher take-up between the last two quarters of a calendar year.