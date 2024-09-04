India will need 10-20 chip manufacturing plants in next 10 yrs: Semi CEO

India will need 10-20 chip manufacturing plants over the next 10 years, Semicon India organiser Semi President and CEO Ajit Manocha said on Wednesday. Manocha said that huge interest is developing in the semiconductor ecosystem, especially in Taiwan after the success of Foxconn and Wistron in India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "I think we will need probably in the next 10 years maybe 10-20 fabs in India. This is a rough estimate," Manocha said. Semi will organise the first global conference on semiconductor ecosystem, Semicon India 2024 from September 11-13 in Noida. Manocha has over 40 years of experience in the semiconductor industry.

Earlier, he served as the CEO of chip manufacturing company Global Foundries between 2011 and 2014, and as executive vice president and chief manufacturing officer at NXP Semiconductors.

He also pointed out that the present government has put in place a clear policy which supports the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

"For the first time, stars are aligned in favour of India. The public policies are in favour of India. The geopolitical issues are definitely much more in favour of India and the investment capacities are also in favour of India," Manocha said.

There will be more than 650 booths and over 250 semiconductor companies will exhibit at Semicon India.

"We don't have any space left at Semicon India otherwise we would have loved to host more companies," Manocha said.

He said that the current investment made in India for setting up wafer fabrication plants and chip packaging plants should be made very successful to attract global investors to India.

Tata Electronics, Micron, CG Power, Suchi Semicon and Kaynes Technologies are setting up semiconductor units in India. Tata Electronics is the only company setting up two units, including the country's first big wafer fabrication plant.

Manocha said that artificial intelligence has become a key in driving demand for semiconductors.

"Two-third of growth in semiconductors is being led by AI now," he said.