Indian companies shift focus towards preventive care, wellness programmes

Post Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a notable shift in median benefit offering by Indian companies to its employees, which includes enhanced focus on preventive care, wellness programs, and personalized benefits, according to a report by Prudent Insurance Brokers from data of over 3,000 organizations, covering 30 lakhs employees.Companies are now rapidly shifting towards outpatient department (OPD) benefits, and emphasizing on preventive screenings, annual checkups, and mental health support. Further, mental wellness has become a core part of employee well-being programs, with 74 per cent of employers incorporating mental health services. Additionally, companies are defined benefit structures to defined cost structures, giving employees greater flexibility in choosing benefits tailored to their needs. Also, demand for pet care benefits is rising, particularly in IT/ITES and E-commerce sectors, catering to younger employees and those with pets, according to the findings.