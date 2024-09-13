Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Flight schedules may get impacted due to bad weather in Delhi: Airlines

An official in the know said one flight of AIX Connect coming from Bagdogra to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather

Spicejet
(Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 6:48 PM IST
IndiGo and SpiceJet on Friday evening said that flight schedules may get affected due to bad weather in the national capital while the Delhi airport saw diversion of one flight amid heavy rains.

On Friday, heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Friday afternoon and the weather department has predicted more showers.

An official in the know said one flight of AIX Connect coming from Bagdogra to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather.

"It's pouring heavily in #Delhi, affecting flight schedules. If you're planning to jet off, please keep a tab on your flight status... and plan ahead, as roads leading to the airport may be waterlogged," IndiGo said in a post on X at 5.03 pm.

In a post on X at 5.12 pm, SpiceJet said that due to bad weather in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected.

"Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute Delhi Airport due to heavy rains. Passengers travelling to the airport are requested to keep a tab on live traffic and plan their journey accordingly and keep a check on their flight status...," the airline said.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.


First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

