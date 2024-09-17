Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Indian entrepreneur sells private arm of UK-based Tails Trading Group

Indian entrepreneur sells private arm of UK-based Tails Trading Group

We welcome this bid and are confident that the business and its social impact are safe, if not in better hands, with the new management, Siddharth Shankar, CEO of the company said

Siddharth Shankar, Tails Trading Group
Siddharth Shankar, CEO, Tails Trading Group
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tails Trading Group, a UK-based supplier of multi-category consumer packaged goods led by an Indian entrepreneur, has announced the sale of its private labelling arm to a large international investor consortium for GBP 395 million.

The group's labelling division has been a key supplier of a wide range of products including food and beverages, personal hygiene items, small domestic appliances and household cleaning products, with its diverse client base made up of large retailers, hotels, airlines and regional importers across North America and Europe.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Terming this as a strategic move marking a significant milestone in his company's evolution, Siddharth Shankar, CEO of Tails Trading Group, said in a statement this week: We welcome this bid and are confident that the business and its social impact are safe, if not in better hands, with the new management.

According to the group statement, the investor consortium is led by energy major NetOil and includes companies from the consumer brand distribution sector in Europe, a prominent American retailer, and a green supply chain company from the US.

This acquisition holds strong loterm value and synergies for our consortium of buyers. In the short term, it brings a significant volume of shipments and revenue, along with access to a robust network of quality manufacturers from across the globe, said Gilles Koch from NetOil.

The buyers intend to pay the sellers via a mix of cash and stock, with payments spread over the course of the next three years. As someone who arrived in the UK from India in 2016 to complete his MBA from Strathclyde Business School, the entrepreneur is also passionate about the opportunities within the India-UK corridor.

Having gained extensive experience in the realm of global trade, I am firmly convinced that the UK-India corridor holds immense potential. Both nations stand to gain significantly by accessing each other's markets, technologies, investment opportunities, and talent pools.

More From This Section

Tata Motors, JLR to make EVs in India for the world: Chandrasekaran

Zydus Lifesciences to acquire Sterling Biotech's API biz for Rs 84 crore

Indo National divests its entire 51% stake in Kineco for Rs 220 crore

JBM secures $100 million funding from ADB, AIIB to expand e-bus operations

Lenovo to build AI servers in India as nation's tech push deepens

On a personal level, I am eager to contribute more to the development of this corridor, said Shankar, who still retains his Indian citizenship.

While my current focus involves fostering the UK-India trade corridor, my ultimate vision is to return to India and play a role in developing its business ecosystem and contributing to society at large.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Better nutrition labelling on packaged foods: Are large fonts enough?

Uflex Ltd Q1 results: Net loss reduces to Rs 98.43 cr, revenue rises 12%

LIVE news updates: India's exports decline by 9.3% to $34.71 bn in Aug

Market Highlights, Sept 17: Sensex up 90pts, Nifty holds 25,400; BHFL hits upper band for 2nd day

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs China final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 0 | 0 CHN in first quarter

Topics :Packaging sectorPackagingConsumer goodsentrepreneursIndian entrepreneurs

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News