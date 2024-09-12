Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Oil to provide scholarships, medical insurance to para athletes

This historic performance is a testament to the resilience and determination of our para athletes, V Satish Kumar, Chairman and Director (Marketing), IndianOil, said during a felicitation function

Indian Oil corporation, IOC
Representative Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), Indian Oil Corporation on Thursday promised to provide monthly scholarships and medical insurance to the country's para athletes after their stupendous show at the just-concluded Paris Paralympics.

The Indian contingent made history by securing 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze, marking the nation's best-ever performance at the Paralympics in Paris.

Pankaj Jain, secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, expressed his admiration for the para athletes and announced that Indian Oil will be further enhancing its support by introducing monthly scholarships, medical insurance, and sports kits for para athletes.

"This historic performance is a testament to the resilience and determination of our para athletes," V Satish Kumar, Chairman and Director (Marketing), IndianOil, said during a felicitation function here on Thursday.

"IndianOil is proud to have supported them on this incredible journey, and we remain committed to standing by their side as they continue to break barriers and achieve excellence.


First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

