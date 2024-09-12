Indian Oil to provide scholarships, medical insurance to para athletes

Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), Indian Oil Corporation on Thursday promised to provide monthly scholarships and medical insurance to the country's para athletes after their stupendous show at the just-concluded Paris Paralympics.

The Indian contingent made history by securing 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze, marking the nation's best-ever performance at the Paralympics in Paris.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pankaj Jain, secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, expressed his admiration for the para athletes and announced that Indian Oil will be further enhancing its support by introducing monthly scholarships, medical insurance, and sports kits for para athletes.