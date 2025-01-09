Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Overseas Bank to sell Rs 11,500 cr NPAs to boost asset quality

The sale will be conducted through an e-auction under the open auction method on a portfolio basis

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks
The Chennai-headquartered lender said it is selling 46 loan accounts and invited expressions of interest from the ARCs. | Photo: Facebook
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
State-run Indian Overseas Bank on Thursday said it is selling non-performing assets of Rs 11,500 crore to asset reconstruction companies.

The Chennai-headquartered lender said it is selling 46 loan accounts and invited expressions of interest from the ARCs, according to an official statement.

The sale will be conducted through an e-auction under the open auction method on a portfolio basis, it said, adding that the portfolio comprises accounts financed under a consortium arrangement, with some admitted under NCLT.

Prospective buyers can bid on a portfolio basis, individual accounts, or groups of accounts, it added.

IOB Managing Director and Chief Executive Ajay Kumar Srivastava said when it comes to resolving stress, it wants to focus on value maximisation through recovery measures, including invoking SARFAESI actions, compromise settlements, and sales to ARCs.

Eligible ARCs and other transferees can submit their EoI by January 18 to participate in the e-auction scheduled for January 30 in the case of 46 accounts.

The bank is also considering the sale of small business and educational loan portfolios to ARCs, he said, adding that it is aligned with the strategy to enhance recovery outcomes and asset quality.

The bank's gross NPAs had stood at 2.72 per cent as of September, which was down from a peak of 11.69 per cent in March 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian Overseas BankNon performing assetsasset reconstruction companies

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

