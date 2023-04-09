Home / Companies / News / Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

After a Covid-hit FY21 (when the IPM grew by only 2.2 per cent), the market posted a growth of 14.7 per cent in FY22, on a low base

Sohini Das
Premium
Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Pharma Market (IPM) growth has normalised to 9.3 per cent in FY23, bringing it at par to the pre-pandemic years of FY19 and FY20. After a Covid-hit FY21 (when the IPM grew by only 2.2 per cent), the market posted a growth of 14.7 per cent in FY22, on a low base. Data from Pharmarack AWACS shows the growth in FY23 is driven by price growth. “In March, the IPM has shown a strong growth of

Topics :Coronaviruspharma market

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Also Read

Fosun's sale of Gland Pharma to become India's biggest pharma deal: Report

Stay selective on defensives amid current market volatility: Analysts

Bitter medicine for pharma regulation

Amid US watchdog heat, it is life as usual at Global Pharma'S Chennai unit

New Jersey-based Amneal Pharma starts mfg operations for Indian market

Next Orbit to sell its entire stake in ISMC to Delhi-based B C Jindal group

LTIMindtree delays onboarding and extends training for assessment

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

RIL sets sights on frozen food market, takes another bite at dairy

SBI Foundation commits Rs 3 mn grant to eight select social ventures

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story