CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Cash management and payment solutions company CMS Info Systems has set sights on an annual turnover of Rs 5,000 crore by 2030, up from the estimated Rs 1,600 crore in 2022-23 (FY23). It is looking to foray into new business lines, such as collection and recovery services. Its capital expenditure is expected to be Rs 100-150 crore per annum for FY24 and FY25. The capex levels will be lower than ove