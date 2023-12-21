Home / Companies / News / IndiGo pays revised penalty of Rs 20 lakh to DGCA over 4 tail strikes

IndiGo pays revised penalty of Rs 20 lakh to DGCA over 4 tail strikes

InterGlobe aviation -- the parent company of IndiGo -- said on Thursday that it has paid Rs 20 lakh towards revised penalty to the aviation safety regulator DGCA for four tail strikes

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had in July issued a showcause notice to the company alleging four tail strikes on IndiGo's A321 aircraft and subsequently imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh, InterGlobe aviation said in a regulatory filing.
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

InterGlobe aviation -- the parent company of IndiGo -- said on Thursday that it has paid Rs 20 lakh towards revised penalty to the aviation safety regulator DGCA for four tail strikes involving some of its aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had in July issued a showcause notice to the company alleging four tail strikes on IndiGo's A321 aircraft and subsequently imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh, InterGlobe aviation said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The company had filed an appeal against the said (Rs 30 lakh penalty) order. DGCA considered submissions made by the company in support of the appeal and revised the penalty to Rs 20-lakh vide its order dated October 13, 2023, to be paid within 30 days of the order," the company said in the filing.

Accordingly, the penalty was paid on November 9, InterGlobe Aviation said.

Also Read

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Working with Pratt & Whitney amid latest engine probe, says IndiGo

IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report

After a string of tail strike incidents, IndiGo modifies procedures

Return to office: Evolving corporate landscape redefines working space

Sebi to auction properties of 5 cos on Jan 22 to recover investors money

Challenging for Apple to live up to $1 trn rally performance in 2024

LIC gets one-time exemption from 25% minimum public shareholding rule

Infosys to integrate, standardise LKQ Europe's business processes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Airline IndiGointerglobeDGCACivil Aviation MinistryAirports in India

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story