IndiGo to offer business class seats on select Delhi-Bengaluru flights

All 15 daily flights between Delhi and Bengaluru will be operated with aircraft configured with these business class seats by March next year

indigo airlines, indigo
Named as Indigo Stretch, the Gurugram-based airline's tailor-made business class product made its debut on the Delhi-Mumbai route last month. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Domestic carrier IndiGo on Monday said it will start offering business class seats on select flights to customers on the Delhi-Bengaluru route, starting January 10.

Named as Indigo Stretch, the Gurugram-based airline's tailor-made business class product made its debut on the Delhi-Mumbai route last month.

All 15 daily flights between Delhi and Bengaluru will be operated with aircraft configured with these business class seats by March next year while by early January 2025, all 20 daily flights between Delhi and Mumbai will have these business class seats, IndiGo said.

"In line with our announcement to serve 12 Indian routes with our business class product, IndiGoStretch, we have added Delhi-Bengaluru as our second route. Soon, we will announce IndiGoStretch on flights between Delhi and Chennai," said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo.

Customers booking business class seats on IndiGo can avail of complimentary benefits such as priority check-in, anytime boarding, advance seat selection, and zero convenience fee besides additional baggage allowance, starting from 30 kg (two bags) in check-in and one bag of 12 kg in the cabin, IndiGo said.

Topics :IndiGobusiness class seatsAirline sector

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

