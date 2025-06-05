Home / Companies / News / Infosys launches AI-powered features for fans at Roland-Garros 2025

Infosys launches AI-powered features for fans at Roland-Garros 2025

Infosys is using agentic and generative AI to create interactive, personalised fan experiences at Roland-Garros 2025, to enhance overall viewer engagement

Novak Djokovic in his first match of French Open 2025
AI commentary provides real-time match highlights and commentary customised to individual players and games (Photo: X)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
IT major Infosys, in partnership with the French Tennis Federation (FFT), is introducing new features to provide personalised match analysis and creative content for fans at Roland-Garros 2025. The company said it is applying agentic artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI to create more interactive and tailored digital experiences for tennis fans.
 
“Sports has been witnessing a tech-fuelled transformation and at Infosys, we are excited to be leading the charge for tennis! Every year we create unique experiences for the Roland-Garros community on the back of our deep tech expertise. As enterprise AI reshapes industries globally, we are thrilled to deploy its power at the tournament,” said Sumit Virmani, global chief marketing officer, Infosys.
 
AI commentary provides tailored match insights
 
One of the key features for 2025 is AI Commentary, a tool that delivers real-time match highlights and commentary customised to individual players and games. Built on large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI through multi-agent orchestration, it allows fans to follow point-by-point or game-level summaries for a more engaging and personalised viewing experience.
 
AI stadium lets fans build custom 3D arenas
 
The AI Stadium feature enables fans to create their own 3D virtual tennis environments. By using text-to-image technology and voice prompts, users can design stadiums with themes ranging from futuristic concepts to nature-inspired settings.
 
Generative AI poster challenge
 
Another addition for 2025 is the Generative AI Poster Challenge. Fans can use prompts related to French landmarks, art styles or tennis themes to generate short videos. At the Infosys Fanzone, an LED cube displays these AI-generated posters animated in real time. The challenge follows responsible AI principles and offers rewards such as Roland-Garros tickets and vouchers.
 
Building on past innovations
 
These new tools expand upon Infosys’ previous AI developments, including Match Centre, AI Videos and AI-Assisted Journalism. The company stated that these innovations aim to enhance player analysis, fan engagement and the overall tournament experience.
 
“Infosys is using AI not just to analyse matches but to reimagine how fans experience tennis,” it said.

Topics :French OpenInfosys artifical intelligenceBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

