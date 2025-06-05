Home / Companies / News / Uber Reserve sees 200% rise in bookings; airport drop-offs primary use case

Uber Reserve sees 200% rise in bookings; airport drop-offs primary use case

Uber Reserve rides jump across cities with airport travel emerging as the dominant use case; bookings also spike during festivals, weddings, and long weekends

Uber
premium
As for the adoption of Uber Reserve among working professionals, the company said the trips made via Uber for Business rose 140 per cent year-on-year. (Photo: Reuters)
Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Ride-hailing platform Uber has witnessed a nearly 200 per cent year-on-year growth in its pre-scheduled ride option, Uber Reserve, according to a statement released by the company on Thursday.
 
The service recorded a rise across Indian cities, with Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai leading in usage. In addition, nearly one in four airport drop-offs now happen via Reserve. The airport drop-off segment emerged as the primary use case for Uber Reserve last year, with as much as 40 per cent of overall trips ending at an airport.
 
"Beyond the airport use case, spikes in Reserve bookings were observed during wedding seasons, exam dates, and major festivals like Diwali, Eid and Christmas, where the usage increased almost 15 per cent ahead of public holidays. Intercity travel using Reserve also rose significantly, up 40 per cent during the Diwali festive period, and close to 30 per cent over long weekends during 2024," the company said. 
 
While using Uber Reserve, riders have the option to book their trips up to 90 days in advance. In 2024, the average lead time for Reserve bookings was nine hours, with popular time slots being 4–6 am for flights and 7–10 am for office commutes, the company said.
 
Speaking on the growth of the service, Shweta Mantri, head of rider verticals at Uber India and South Asia, said, “Riders are telling us what they value most – reliability, flexibility and peace of mind. Uber Reserve is helping them take more control of their time and their travel. Whether it’s for a flight, a meeting, or a family celebration, Reserve is becoming the preferred choice for planned journeys across India.”
 
As for the adoption of Uber Reserve among working professionals, the company said the trips made via Uber for Business rose 140 per cent year-on-year. 
 

Topics :Uberapp-based taxi service

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

