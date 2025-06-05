Jeetendra Kapoor, family-owned firms sell Mumbai land parcel for ₹855 cr

Jeetendra Kapoor and family-owned firms Pantheon Buildcon and Tusshar Infra Developers have sold a land parcel in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹855 crore, according to property registration documents provided by Square Yards, a real estate data analytics firm.

The land parcel, along with the built-up area, has been bought by NTT Global Data Centres & Cloud Infrastructure India, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services. The company operates seven data centres across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), the transaction comprised two contiguous land parcels spanning a total area of 9,664.68 square metres (sq m), which is equivalent to about 0.96 hectares or 2.39 acres. The site currently houses Balaji IT Park and includes three constructed buildings with a cumulative built-up area of 45,572.14 sq m (~4,90,534 sq ft).

ALSO READ: Over 50% of GCCs in India cite talent retention as top concern: Study The deal incurred a stamp duty of ₹8.69 crore and registration charges amounting to ₹30,000. The sellers—Pantheon Buildcon and Tusshar Infra Developers—are firms owned by actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family members. The transaction was registered in May 2025. Andheri is one of the sought-after residential and commercial real estate micro markets in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Mumbai ranks sixth globally in under-construction data centre capacity, surpassing global hubs such as London and Dublin, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services provider.