Home / Companies / News / Apple taps Tata for iPhone repairs as company expands India role: Report

Apple taps Tata for iPhone repairs as company expands India role: Report

In its latest partnership expansion, Tata is taking over the mandate from an Indian unit of Taiwan's Wistron, ICT Service Management Solutions

Apple, Apple iphone
Wistron's ICT however will continue to service other clients excluding Apple, one of the sources said. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Apple has brought in Tata Group to handle repairs for iPhones and MacBook devices in its fast-growing Indian market, signalling the Indian conglomerate's deepening role in the US tech giant's supply chain, two people familiar with the matter said.

As Apple looks beyond China for manufacturing, Tata has fast emerged as its key supplier and already assembles iPhones for local and foreign markets at three facilities in south India, with one of them also making some iPhone components.

In its latest partnership expansion, Tata is taking over the mandate from an Indian unit of Taiwan's Wistron, ICT Service Management Solutions, and will carry out such after-sales repairs from its Karnataka iPhone assembly campus, both sources said.

The market for repairs is only going to boom in India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market, as iPhone sales skyrocket. Counterpoint Research estimates around 11 million iPhones were sold in India last year, giving Apple a 7% market share, compared to just 1% in 2020.

The latest contract award signals Apple's growing confidence on Tata as it hopes to win more business from the world's most valuable smartphone company.

"Tata's deepening partnership with Apple could also pave the groundwork for Apple directly selling refurbished devices in India, like how it does in the United States currently," said Prabhu Ram, a vice president at Cybermedia Research.

The takeover from ICT by Tata is currently ongoing, both sources said, who declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

Apple and Wistron did not respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for Tata declined to comment.

While Apple's official service centres across India can do basic repairs, they would now ship phones and laptops to Tata's facility for more complex issues.

Wistron's ICT however will continue to service other clients excluding Apple, one of the sources said.

Amid an impending threat of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on China, India is also emerging as a favoured destination for iPhone exports. Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the bulk of iPhones sold in the United States during June quarter will be made at factories in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Procter & Gamble to cut 7,000 jobs in global office workforce over 2 years

Choice Int'l arm secures Rs 63.47 cr govt projects in Maharashtra, Odisha

Sudarshan Venu to take over as TVS Motor Chairman and MD in August 2025

SAIL reduces debt by around ₹750 cr, plans to bring it down further in FY26

Central Bank acquires 25.18% stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance

Topics :Apple IndiaTata groupiPhonesIndia mobile manufacturing

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story