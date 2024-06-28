Infosys BPM opens 2nd office in Puerto Rico's Aguadilla, to create 325 jobs

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of the Indian information technology company, has opened a second facility at the Montana Industrial Park in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The expansion will generate 325 new jobs that will be added to the current workforce of 300 workers taking the total employee count in the region to 600.

"This new facility benefits from an investment of $200,000 and support from the Puerto Rico Economic Incentive Fund, allocated by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC)," said Infosys in a statement.

The new office is aimed at enabling Infosys BPM to expand its capacity to serve more clients in the aerospace, healthcare, insurance, financial services, and telecommunications industries.

It will create employment opportunities for local talent skilled in knowledge-based data processing and customer service, contributing significantly to the economy of the northwest region of the Island, said Infosys.

“This second Infosys centre will continue to provide services to local and global clients in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with highly qualified professionals who work at the forefront of innovation and technology. It is another step forward towards accelerating growth across industries in Puerto Rico, which will strengthen its position in the global market,” said Manuel Cidre, Secretary of the DDEC.

According to Anantha Radhakrishnan, chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys BPM, “Our expanded new facility in Puerto Rico is another significant step towards accelerating innovation for global companies, as Infosys BPM continues to be laser-focused on providing value from great processes and compelling experiences. We appreciate the immense support given to us by local policymakers to accelerate our vision for shared progress.”

Infosys BPM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, was established in April 2002 to offer services to clients across the globe. It operates from 45 delivery centres, employing more than 57,500 people of 111 nationalities.