Titan launches first retail outlet for premium sunglasses in Bengaluru

Titan Company has announced its foray into premium sunglasses retail with the launch of its first exclusive brand outlet in Bengaluru– RUNWAY from the House of Titan.

The company estimates the Indian Premium Sunglasses market is Rs 800 crore with a projected CAGR of 10 per cent, it said in a release.

“This growth is attributed to rising disposable incomes, increasing global exposure to brands and a growing fashion consciousness among Indian consumers. However, the market remains fragmented, presenting a compelling opportunity for a premium, curated shopping experience,” it said in its release.