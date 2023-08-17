Home / Companies / News / Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Programme commits Rs 100 cr, will support more than 2,000 girl students in first phase

BS Reporter Mumbai
Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Infosys Foundation, the philanthropy and CSR arm of the technology company, said on Thursday it is committing Rs 100 crore for encouraging STEM education among underprivileged girl students.

The foundation launched a scholarship called ‘STEM Stars’ to support the education of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

More than 2,000 girl students, who intend to pursue higher education in any of the STEM fields in reputed colleges in any part of India, will get financial assistance for four years as part of the programme’s first phase.

Lack of access, mentorship, and monetary constraints prevent many Indian students from choosing STEM courses. The scholarship will help cover tuition fees, living expenses, and study material of up to Rs 100,000 annually for the duration of a STEM course. In its inaugural year, this scholarship will cover NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) accredited institutes that include the Indian Institutes of Technology, BITS-Pilani, National Institutes of Technology, and renowned medical colleges.

“Poverty denies many youngsters, in India, the right to education, and girls are often the most impacted. At Infosys Foundation, we believe it is vital to support education for underprivileged girl students and to help them realize their potential,” said Sumit Virmani, trustee, Infosys Foundation.

Established in 1996, the Infosys Foundation supports programmes in education, rural development, healthcare, women empowerment, arts and culture, and destitute care.

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Next Story