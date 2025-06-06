Infosys gets relief as DGGI drops Rs 32,403 crore GST demand notice

India's second-largest IT services firm Infosys has received relief in the goods and services tax (GST) demand notice for over Rs 30,000 crore.

Infosys said it had received communication from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) ‘closing’ the pre-show cause notice proceedings for the financial years 2018–19 to 2021–22.

In a regulatory filing, the firm said: “With the receipt of today’s communication from DGGI, this matter stands closed.”