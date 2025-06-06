SAIL supplies 16,000 tonnes for Chenab rail bridge: Bhilai Steel official

The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied 16,000 tonnes of steel for the construction of the world's tallest railway bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu & Kashmir, of which the Bhilai Steel Plant contributed 12,000 tonnes, according to the steel plant's official on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the first train service to the Kashmir Valley and inaugurated a number of development projects, including the world's highest railway bridge over Chenab river and India's first cable-stayed arch bridge.
The Bhilai Steel Plant official said, "Bhilai Steel Plant and other steel plants of SAIL have supplied 16,000 tonnes of steel for the construction of this bridge. This includes plates, TMT bars, and structural steel. This achievement is a matter of pride for SAIL and BSP." "This 1.3-kilometre-long bridge stands 35 metres higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. An engineering marvel, the bridge is designed to withstand high wind speeds of up to 266 kmph and earthquake forces of the highest intensity," the official said.
SAIL's steel plants have supplied 16,000 tonnes of steel, including 6,690 tonnes of TMT products, 1,793 tonnes of structural steel, and 7,511 tonnes of steel plates, hot strip mill products and chequered plates for the construction of the world's tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.
The Bhilai Steel Plant supplied 12,432 tonnes of steel, including 5,922 tonnes of TMT steel, 6,454 tonnes of plates and 56 tonnes of structural steel, he said.
SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant at Burnpur, Durgapur Steel Plant, Rourkela Steel Plant, and Bokaro Steel Ltd supplied the remaining volume of the steel, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
