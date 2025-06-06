Bajaj Finserv's promoters divest 1.79% stake, raise Rs 5,505 crore

Bajaj Finserv promoter entities Jamnalal Sons and Bajaj Holdings and Investment on Friday divested 1.79 per cent stake in the company.

Among the buyers were a clutch of mutual funds and foreign investors. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund picked up shares worth ₹1,500 crore each.

Ahead of the share sale, promoter entities held a 60.64 per cent stake in Bajaj Finserv. Market watchers said the block deal proceeds could be used to fund the purchase of Allianz SE’s stake in the two insurance joint ventures—Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.